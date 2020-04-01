First Alert Forecast: Hello April! Cool Start To The New Month

By Tim Miller | April 1, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 5:45 AM

April Starting A bit Cool

High pressure will move into the state today this will clear our skies and bring us cooler temperatures to start the new month. We’ll slowly warm from the 60s to the 70s by Friday. Overnight Lows will be in the 40s to 50s by Sunday morning.

We’ll remain dry until Tuesday when we’ll see our rain chances go up with the next system coming our way.

Weather Highlights:

- Carolina sunshine return this afternoon and wonderful spring conditions over the next several days

- Highs in the 60s to 70s…Lows in the 40s to 50s

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy through midday, partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs middle 60s

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Near 70

Saturday and Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs middle 70s

