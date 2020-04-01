Drew Aunkst joined the WIS team in December of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and Reporter.
Drew comes to the Palmetto State after spending over a year at WDTV in West Virginia, where he worked almost every position in the newsroom. His official title was Morning Anchor / Producer, but he filled in as Executive Producer, nightside reporter and even floor director on multiple occasions.
At WDTV, Drew reported on a number of stories that made national headlines, including the West Virginia teachers’ strike and the suspicious deaths at the Clarksburg VA Hospital.
Drew is from Pittsburgh and attended Penn State University -- WE ARE -- where he earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Business. During his time in state college, Drew also participated in a number of activities outside the classroom which include ComRadio, PSNtv and THON.
In 2017, Drew was awarded first place for Investigative Journalism by the Pennsylvania Associated Press, highlight his commitment to in-depth, creative story telling.
When Drew isn’t at work he loves exploring downtown Columbia or taking in any game at UofSC.
Have a story idea? Email Drew at daunkst@wistv.com.
