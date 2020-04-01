Curfew for City of Manning goes into effect Thursday

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Manning Mayor Julia Nelson has issued an emergency curfew.
The curfew will go into effect on April 2 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mayor Nelson said the only exceptions will be for those who work in the healthcare industry or are seeking healthcare.
Just last week, city officials announced the closing of all city-operated parks in Manning.
Officials also announced changes for city operations. City offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Manning City Hall will be closed on Fridays indefinitely.
Officials are asking residents to pay water bills online or using the night deposit box.
Also, business license payments should be sent by mail. Any questions regarding business licensing should be addressed by calling 803-435-8477 extension 5118.
