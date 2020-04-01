Coldwell Banker: Historic lows in listings make this is a good time to sell your home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring is normally one of the busiest times of the year for the housing market, but with uncertainty in the stock market and increasing restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, some are getting nervous about what this could mean for the housing industry.
Coldwell Banker is a real estate company with offices throughout the Midlands and across the country. Lisa Conley is the broker-in-charge for the largest Coldwell Banker Columbia office.
She says, just like nearly every other company they’ve had to put changes in place that have truly reshaped the way they normally do their jobs. Buying or selling a home used to be a very hands-on process. Now, it’s becoming mostly a virtual experience.
Conley, says the housing market is currently seeing historic lows in inventory, and that they’re in desperate need of homes to add to their listings.
In light of social distancing, the process of buying or selling can now be done without nearly any contact. For the first time, Coldwell Banker is beginning to process contracts from what are known as sight unseen transactions.
“They’ve seen video, maybe FaceTime, Skype, things where somebody is in the house videoing for them. All the paperwork that comes along with buying or selling a home, we can do all that through our virtual platforms,” said Conley.
“So, we don’t even really have to touch paper and we don’t have to sit in front of people at the kitchen table as we have in the past, and I really think it will change real estate for the long run, all the way around.”
Coldwell Banker has had the ability to offer virtual tours for the last several years, but Conley says they have never had to use them as much as they are now.
Despite low interest rates at the moment, it’s not clear yet what role the coronavirus pandemic will play on potential buyers and sellers.
Conley says the future may be uncertain, but she also believes, “It’s a really good time. Values are going up. With the medical scare, we don’t know what values may do down the road. So, it’s a really safe time to try and get your money out of your investment, right now.”
Historic lows in house listings will make it, “Much less competitive to sell your home, right now, and while I think we may see some people that hesitate just due to the medical issues that are going on, I think we’re going to see a lot of movement in the job market. So, people are – where some decide not to list their home, others may be forced to do so for job indications,” said Conley.
Coldwell Banker has canceled all in-person open houses for the foreseeable future. They have hundreds of real estate agents, but right now only about five staff members are going in and out of the office to continue business as usual as safely as possible.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.