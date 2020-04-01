Claflin University creates COVID-19 Emergency Student Relief Fund

By Jazmine Greene | March 31, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 9:20 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Claflin University has created a COVID-19 Emergency Student Relief Fund.

The fund will be used to help respond to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the university.

Examples of front-line needs include support for laptops, software, and internet access as well as other tools that make online learning possible. Some students have expenses from unexpected travel and fees for canceled plans. Many have lost jobs or experienced financial losses.

