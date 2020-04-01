Carolina Country Music Fest moved to September due to COVID-19

“We are grateful for the collaboration from all involved who have worked with us tirelessly to reschedule CCMF for September,” said Bob Durkin, president of Carolina Country Music Fest. “Working to move this year’s festival to the fall was uncharted territory for all involved, including artists, their management, local government officials and the Myrtle Beach community. We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and we are excited that we will still be able to have CCMF this year.“