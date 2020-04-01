Boston becomes unanimous Freshman of the Year with WBCA award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston added another Freshman of the Year honor to her collection.
On Wednesday, the Gamecocks star was named the WBCA Division I Freshman of the Year. The award makes Boston the unanimous Freshman of the Year this season after collecting the award from ESPN and USBWA.
Boston finished the year as the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.5 points while leading the Gamecocks with 9.4 rebounds per game. She also finished 21st in the nation averaging 2.61 blocks per game.
Boston opened her collegiate career by becoming the first player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to record a triple-double. She also broke four freshman season records and four program freshman single-game records.
Her performance throughout the year earned Boston a spot as a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist and the Lisa Leslie Award finalist. She also was named the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year while securing a spot on the All-SEC first team.
Boston also was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and the USBWA.
Boston and the Gamecocks finished the year 32-1 as the No. 1 team in the country in the AP and coaches’ polls.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.