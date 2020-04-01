Allen University purchases 700 tablets, keyboards for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University will be providing 700 tablets and keyboards to students as the institution transitions to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.
The $200,000 project was provided to Allen students through various contributions from the Board of Trustees, President Ernest McNealey and his cabinet members, alumni, AME Church and the Columbia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.
“At Allen University, the safety of our students is our number one priority,” said President McNealey. “As we moved to online instruction, we wanted to make certain that all students had access to the best possible tools that could enhance their performance. While our student population is not homogeneous, our commitment to their success is."
The Acer Chromebooks and keyboards were sent overnight to students Friday.
“As I’ve been talking to my peers, many have stated these tablets will help with attending their Zoom class meetings. Many do not have computers at home, and many do not have enough data on their phones,” said Valencia James, a senior majoring in English.
For more information contact Dr. Teesa Brunson, director of development/associate vice president for institutional advancement, at 803-376-5724 or tbrunson@allenuniversity.edu.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.