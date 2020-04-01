Airlines reduce flights from Columbia airport, stop travel to coronavirus hotspots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Airlines operating at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) have made schedule changes in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
While the airport is open for essential travel, officials recommend travelers check with their airline before going to the airport.
CAE shared the following schedule changes made by the airlines that operate there:
American Airlines
- Moving from 7 to 6 daily departures to Charlotte
- Moving from 3 to 2 daily departures to Washington DC
- Suspended service to New York until further notice
- Suspended service to Miami until further notice
Delta Air Lines
- Moving from 9 to 4 daily departures to Atlanta
- Suspended service to New York until further notice
United Airlines
- No changes to date
Officials at CAE also wanted to communicate the following with the public:
- Columbia Metropolitan Airport remains open and operating for those travelers who have essential travel during this time,
- Flights remain to operate out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport, but at a reduced capacity determined by each airline,
- Columbia Metropolitan Airport DOES NOT set airline flight schedules or cancel any flights. Only airlines can do this,
- Each airline at Columbia Metropolitan Airport makes its own decisions about flight schedules and operations, not CAE,
- Columbia Metropolitan Airport encourages travelers to check with their airline before heading out to the airport.
For all airport updates related to COVID-19, visit its website at www.flycae.com.
