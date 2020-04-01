AARP SC hosts free tele-town hall focusing on financial security during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - AARP SC is hosting a free tele-town hall for their members and the public that will focus on financial security during the coronavirus pandemic.
AARP SC will share information about the federal stimulus package, South Carolina unemployment, and remaining financially secure during this crisis during this free call.
Top officials and experts who will be join joining Teresa Arnold, the state director of AARP SC, on the call include:
- Sen. Lindsey Graham
- Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn and
- A representative from South Carolina DEW
The tele-town hall will take place on April 1 from 6:35 p.m. until 7:35 p.m. In adhering to social distancing, the panelist will connect to the call from their respective locations.
If you would like to take part in the tele-town hall you can
- register at the following link: https://vekeo.com/aarpsouthcarolina/. Those who sign up will be added to a call list.
- or call 877-229-8493, using the PIN 114681
AARP South Carolina’s “tele-town hall” format calls registrants and invites them to listen to and participate in a “talk radio show” over their phone while also allowing people to call in on their own.
