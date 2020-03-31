$2 trillion federal relief bill offers help for state agriculture

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The $2 trillion emergency stimulus bill recently signed by President Donald Trump will provide help for South Carolina agriculture, according to state officials.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture said the new relief package offers $9.5 billion in emergency funding to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support agriculture industries that are impacted by COVID-19. This includes food and vegetable producers, livestock producers, and producers who focus on local food systems. Lawmakers also approved $350 billion for a Small Business Paycheck Program that could provide eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100% of guaranteed loans to small employers to maintain their payroll during the pandemic.
The approved bill includes $14 billion for USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation for possible Market Facilitation Payments and produce purchases. Plus, there is also $562 million for the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Officials said $300 million in aid from the Department of Commerce was added to the bill to assist fishing and aquaculture industries.
There are also several other funding streams that could help South Carolina agriculture, officials said.
