$2 trillion federal relief bill offers help for state agriculture

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture said the new relief package offers $9.5 billion in emergency funding to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support agriculture industries that are impacted by COVID-19. This includes food and vegetable producers, livestock producers, and producers who focus on local food systems. Lawmakers also approved $350 billion for a Small Business Paycheck Program that could provide eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100% of guaranteed loans to small employers to maintain their payroll during the pandemic.