Sumter County Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle accident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle accident on the 1200 block of Plowden Mill Road.
The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on March 31, 2020.
Torin Vershawn Johnson, 36, was pronounced dead on at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
An autopsy will be performed on April 1st at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.