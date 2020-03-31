Sumter cancels 80th Iris Festival

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Iris Festival Commission has made the decision to cancel the 80th anniversary of the Iris Festival.
Event planners say the effects of the COVID-19 in our community put festival volunteers, vendors, and attendees at great risk.
“Many vendors are reluctant to commit at this time,” Iris Festival Chair Lynn Kennedy said. “We are using an abundance of caution and have the public’s safety in mind in this decision.”
The festival, which falls on every year on Memorial Day weekend, is the longest-running festival in the state of South Carolina.
It’s held at the world-famous Swan Lake Iris Gardens, a public park in the center of the City of Sumter.
The event has only been canceled and few times in its history, in the 1940s during World War II and in 1990 after in Hurricane Hugo.
For more information visit their website at www.IrisFestival.org.
