State representatives request judicial order to protect citizens in hotels, temporary housing from evictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina representatives have written a letter asking the top judge in the state to help protect residents currently living in hotels and temporary housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representatives Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis have asked Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty to issue a directive protecting citizens who stay in hotels, motels, extended stays, and temporary housing for at least four months from eviction threats and having to vacate properties during the public health crisis.
“This order would help prevent families and single parents from becoming homeless during this economic hardship and result in an increase to the already enormous number of homeless people trying to find living quarters,” the letter stated.
Previously, Chief Justice Beatty issued a directive that evictions from March 17 to March 31 be rescheduled no earlier than May 1. However, that directive allows case-by-case exceptions for evictions for incidents involving essential services or the threat to harm people or property.
See the full letter below.
