Small Business Administration loans available in 25 S.C. counties following disaster declaration

ATLANTA, G.A. (WIS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on March 30 that Economic Injury Disaster Loans will be available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations located in South Carolina due to a drought that began on Nov. 2, 2019.
The loans are available in the following counties:
- Abbeville, Aiken and Anderson
- Bamberg, Barnwell and Berkeley
- Calhoun, Cherokee, Clarendon and Colleton
- Dorchester, Fairfield, Greenville and Kershaw
- Laurens, Lexington, Newberry, and Oconee
- Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland and Saluda
- Spartanburg, Sumter and Union
The Secretary of Agriculture issued a disaster declaration to help farmers recover form damages and losses from crops.
Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related businesses that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.
Nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.875% for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes with terms up to 30 years.
The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits and may be used for the following:
- to pay fixed debts
- payroll
- accounts payable
- other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at Disasterloan.sba.gov.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov.
Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155
Completed loan applications must be submitted to SBA no later than Nov. 7, 2020.
