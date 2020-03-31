S.C. governor to share update on state’s coronavirus response at 4 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference Tuesday to update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The governor will be joined by public health officials for the 4 p.m. update.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will also share the latest coronavirus case numbers for the state.
As of Monday, there were 925 cases reported in 41 of the state’s 46 counties. Eighteen people have died after contracting the virus.
McMaster issued an executive order Monday closing all of the state’s beaches, as well as boat ramps, landings and other access points to the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
While the governor has taken steps to stop the spread of the virus, some are saying it’s not enough.
Local governments across the state and politicians from both sides of the aisle have called on him to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.
McMaster has repeatedly said such an order is too drastic and not necessary if South Carolinians keep social distancing and practicing good hygiene -- which the governor believes they will.
Several local governments have issued their own stay-at-home orders -- including Columbia. Richland County Council will discuss such an order Tuesday during a special meeting at 6 p.m.
This story will be updated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
