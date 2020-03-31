Red Cross responds to concerns surrounding blood donations during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross South Carolina says after notifying the public of a severe blood shortage, the situation has greatly improved. This is all thanks to the generosity of the many South Carolinians who stepped up to answer calls for donors over the last couple of weeks.
Communications director, Ben Williamson, says right now the state’s blood supply needs are being met. Still, officials with the Red Cross say there is always a critical need for blood donations, and that although they are no longer in that severe blood shortage, they say that could change in a matter of days.
Keep in mind, blood donations have a limited shelf life and do not last forever. Eligible donors are being asked to always consider giving blood as a way to give back.
While there are various restrictions in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Cross says officials have deemed blood collection an essential service.
“Blood drives are not considered mass gatherings and that has been said from the U.S. Surgeon General all the way down to county leaders. They’re encouraging folks to do this. We at the Red Cross have put in a number of extra safety precautions in place ever since this outbreak has started,” said Williamson.
Now, we already have a very, very safe process but we’ve done some extra things. For anybody that comes in and donates, they’re being screened before they come into the building. Their temperature is being taken."
Many are on the fence about donating blood during the coronavirus pandemic, but representatives with the Red Cross say they’re taking extra precautions to make an already safe process even safer.
Blood donation centers are now spacing out the beds more than six feet apart, and spacing out appointments so that there aren’t too many people in the room at once.
Williamson says, “The U.S. Surgeon General, CDC will all back this up, there is no evidence that any respiratory illness is transmitted via blood transfusion. Even so, let’s say someone gives and then they become symptomatic, or maybe they come down with the virus – they call immediately, and then we do not use that blood. Even though, again, there’s no evidence of that but we’re being extra cautious.”
Starting this week, volunteers taking blood will be wearing masks.
For a list of locations where you can give blood, visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/
