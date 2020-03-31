To protect first responders, counties want to know addresses of COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders in counties across South Carolina are on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Now, county officials across the state are saying the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) needs to release more information about citizens who test positive for COVID-19 in order to keep first responders safe.
Last week, the South Carolina Association of Counties sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster asking that DHEC release the addresses of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 to first responders.
In the letter, the association said first responders are “flying blind” right now when responding to 911 calls without being given the addresses of where COVID-19 patients live.
“It’s very stressful,” Victor Carpenter, the Kershaw County administrator, said. “It’s harder because they know they are walking into situations that could put them at risk, and their families at risk.”
Counties say they need the information so first responders can properly protect themselves when responding to calls.
“Because their job is inherently risky and because their job means that they are dealing with people who have contracted this virus means they could also be spreaders themselves,” Tim Winslow, SC Association of Counties Executive Director, said.
Winslow said there isn’t enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders to use at every call, so having the addresses reduces the risk of exposure.
“If you start losing them for quarantine or sickness then it really affects your ability to have that necessary frontline staffing available,” Carpenter said.
It’s a concern many rural counties share.
“If you were to get outbreaks and have to quarantine staff in a small rural county like Lee it could really inhibit our ability to respond -- to not only the COVID crisis but to all these other day-to-day emergencies,” Alan Watkins, the Lee County Administrator, said.
DHEC responded be releasing positive cases by zip code on Thursday.
“Eighty percent of Lee County residents are under one zip code, so it really doesn’t give you a lot of definition of a localized outbreak,” Watkins said.
By Monday, DHEC updated that list on its website and removed the information providing cases by zip code. It instead now lists how many cases are in a county, and the zip codes affected.
Watkins said they’ve been responding to every call using PPE by following CDC guidelines for reusing PPE for up to 24 hours, but there’s been times when supply has run low.
“Down to a couple hours left until shipments came in, so we’ve been on the precipice of not having enough even doing all that,” Carpenter said.
The governor issued an executive order Sunday saying dispatchers must screen all 911 calls by asking whether anyone at the location has COVID-19 symptoms, or has tested positive for the virus.
Watkins said this information is critical, but he is still hopeful that DHEC will release the addresses this week to first responders.
The Office for Civil Rights cleared the way for DHEC to disclose this information last week, issuing a statement saying “entities may disclose protected health information without HIPPA authorization to law enforcement or first responders when needed to provide treatment when required by law, when first responders may be at risk of infection or when disclosure is necessary to lessen a serious threat.”
The OCR director said in a statement that it helps ensure first responders will have greater access to real-time infection information to help keep them and the public safe.
“These people are our heroes,” Winslow said. “They are the ones that save us everyday. So we want them to be available to save people, not at home and sick.”
The S.C. Association of Counties also asked that local first responders be given priority for COVID-19 testing. DHEC did make that change.
