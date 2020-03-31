Prisma Health joins growing list of U.S. hospitals to furlough employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many Prisma Health employees have learned in recent days that they have been furloughed. This decision has raised many questions about why Prisma is reducing its staff in the face of the growing number of COVID-19 patients.
Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla said in a letter to employees over the weekend that the furlough will impact mostly non-care positions, but a few people in the community have reached out to WIS saying know nurses who were furloughed. This could be because the organization might also furlough some clinical areas where there’s been a significant decline in the volume of patients.
O’Halla’s letter said a few things led to the furlough including that the number of elective cases has fallen by over 75% over the last 2 weeks, the losses in the financial market have impacted the company’s income, and Prisma is taking on additional costs due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients and the price increases of PPE.
The SC Department of Employment and Workforce said those who are furloughed in the coming weeks can get financial help through filing for unemployment, despite the fact that furloughed employees aren’t technically out of a job.
“Individuals that are furloughed are still job attached employees, meaning they have not been separated from employment,” SC Department of Employment and Workforce Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Suber said. “They will be returning back to work so benefits like health insurance will still be provided to them they just will have a lot a reduction or loss of wages.”
O’Halla said in the letter that those furloughed can apply for open positions within the organization or apply for unemployment benefits.
“We have seen a tremendous spike in claims coming out of the healthcare industry,” Suber said.
Officials at the Department of Employment and Workforce said those applying for unemployment benefits should receive those benefits in the next seven to fourteen days.
“Unemployment is available for those individuals up to 326 dollars being the most as a weekly benefit amount for those individuals who have lost wages for short periods of time,” Suber said.
Prisma Health isn’t the only hospital in the U.S. that has had to make difficult cuts in the face of the rising pandemic. Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Kentucky, Erlanger Health System in Tennessee, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Oregon, and Mercyhealth in Illinois are just a few of the 10 hospitals nationwide who have had to furlough employees in recent weeks.
O’Halla said in the letter he doesn’t know how long the furlough lasts, but that in order to take care of patients today and in the future, they had no choice but to take this difficult measure.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said unemployment claims can range from a minimum of $40 to $326 weekly and that furloughed employees can receive these benefits for up to 20 weeks.
