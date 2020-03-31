Midlands Tech donates supplies to aid medical community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Technical College has donated several items to several organizations in the Midlands to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The college’s health care program donated 29,500 gloves, 5,000 thermometers, 1,150 surgical masks, more than 30 pairs of goggles, five disposable gowns, two 32-ounce bags of hand sanitizer, and two surgical shield masks to companies and agencies in the Midlands.
“Many of the nurses and emergency medical professionals working on the front lines of the coronavirus fight are Midlands Technical College graduates,” said Ron Rhames, president
of Midlands Technical College. “As a leader in health care education and training, it is natural for us to do everything we can to support health care organizations in our communities across the Midlands.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center, Lexington Extended Care, and the Heritage at Lowman in Chapin all received items donated from Midlands Tech.
The items collected the items, which are normally used in health care classes and are now needed by those in the medical industry.
