Lugoff-Elgin student drowns in Lake Wateree, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff-Elgin High School student has died after drowning in Lake Wateree on Monday afternoon, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.
Officials said 18-year-old Armando Cervantes Estrada was with a few teens swimming out from Buck Hill Landing. While they were swimming, Estrada went under the water. He was later recovered by his friends and brought back to land. Another person who was fishing in the area started CPR on him.
Officials said Estrada was taken to KershawHealth by ambulance before he was later flown to Prisma Health Richland.
According to the coroner’s office, Estrada died at the hospital on Tuesday. An autopsy for Estrada is scheduled to take place on April 1.
