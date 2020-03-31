Frequently Asked Questions for those applying for unemployment in S.C.

ANSWER: If someone cannot file their claim due to the social security number issue, they need to reach out to us via the TelClaim number, 866-831-1724, or through direct message in social media. Background on SSN issue: Due to the influx of unemployment claims being filed, the national system known as ICON hub, which all states use to validate social security numbers on claims in real time, is being overwhelmed with validation requests. We are required to validate social security numbers to avoid fraud and prevent identity theft. The Department of Labor is aware and is working to expand its database capacity.