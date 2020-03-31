First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain & storms, then sunny, cool weather settles in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Better weather is on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Showers & storms will push farther to our east this evening and tonight. Still, expect a few scattered showers overnight. Low temperatures will be on the chilly side, dropping into the mid to upper 40s.
· Cool weather settles in Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
· A few early showers are possible Wednesday. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing skies.
· Mostly sunny skies will be the rule for Thursday and Friday.
· By Friday and your weekend, we’ll see highs rebound into the mid to upper 70s.
· More rain and storms move in next week with highs near 80.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today has a First Alert Day! A frontal system has brought heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms to the Midlands. As we move through your Tuesday night, a few scattered showers will be possible into the overnight. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be on the chilly side, falling into the mid to upper 40s.
On Wednesday, a few early showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly/mostly cloudy skies through the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
We'll be back in the mid to upper 70s Friday into your weekend. An isolated shower or two could develop Sunday (20%).
More unsettled weather pushes in next week with another round of showers and storms, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50-60%). A Little Chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Early Shower Possible (20%). Gradual Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80.
