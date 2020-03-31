First Alert Forecast: Alert Day For Heavy Rain and Isolated Storms

First Alert Today For Areas of Heavy Rain
Low pressure will develop to our South today along with a cold front that will move through the state by tonight. These two features will be the set up for periods of showers and rain, becoming widespread by afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times (mostly South of Columbia) a “Marginal” risk of severe weather is possible for Bamberg and Barnwell counties. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.
Rain will continue on and off through the evening before skies clear overnight into Wednesday morning.
Cooler temperatures with Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s the rest of the week.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for periods of showers and rain with some heavy rain likely by late day. Isolated thunderstorms
- Cooler and turning drier Wednesday - Friday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain developing by afternoon. Some rain will be heavy. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 80%
Tonight: Cloudy, showers and rain likely. Lows upper 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 30%
