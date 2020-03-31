Benedict College reschedules graduation for August 8th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College’s Commencement Ceremony for 2020 has been rescheduled for April 8th.
The changes have been brought about because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis said she hopes the delay will afford ample time to get beyond this public health crisis and ensure the safety of all of our students, faculty, staff, and families.
For those who have satisfied all graduation requirements and need to have their degrees certified prior to August 8th, the commencement ceremony date will not arbitrarily delay the conferral of your degrees.
