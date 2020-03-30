USDA extends deadline for broadband program that provides funding for rural businesses, communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Department of Agriculture is now extending the deadline for the ReConnect Pilot Program to April 15.
The ReConnect Pilot Program was created to furnish loans for building, improving, or acquiring, facilities and equipment to provide rural areas for broadband services.
“In light of the COVID-19 National Emergency, USDA is extending the application deadline for round two of ReConnect Pilot Program funding to give rural businesses, cooperatives, and communities extra time to apply for this critical assistance that will help bring high-speed broadband connectivity to rural communities,” said Bette Brand, the USDA Secretary for Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has made deploying this critical infrastructure in rural America a top priority, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Those who are listed under the following category may apply for the program:
- Cooperatives, non-profits, or mutual associations
- For-profit corporations or limited liability companies
- States, local governments, or any agency, subdivision, instrumentality, or political subdivision thereof
- A territory of the United States
- An Indian tribe (as defined in section 4 of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. § 450b)).
For more information, click this link.
