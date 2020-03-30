SCHP: Fatal motorcycle collision on I-20 W near Two Notch Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON , S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on March 29 on I-20 West at the 53 mile marker near Two Notch Road in Lexington County.
The driver of a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in this collision. The driver was traveling west on I-20 when they went of the road to the right and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland by EMS from the scene.
The driver later died from injuries sustained from the collision. They were not wearing a helmet.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.