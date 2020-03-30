SC Department of Mental Health setting up new hotline for COVID-19 anxieties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH), it is normal to feel stressed or anxious during a crisis like a pandemic.
That’s why they are in the process of setting up a new Virtual Crisis Counseling Program to help those struggling with stress and anxiety related to COVID-19. The goal is to connect people with specific resources that could help them.
Debra Blalock is the Deputy Director for the Division of Community Mental Health Services with SCDMH. She said, "People feel like they don't have control. People feel like their whole world has been turned upside down and everything is disrupted."
State health officials have urged people to keep practicing good personal hygiene and social distancing but they are also stressing taking care of your mental health.
Blalock said the uncertainty can be stressful, "They don't have the structure in their lives that they previously had. A lot of times people need guidance to work through that and those coping skills to work through those things."
According to Blalock, some of those coping mechanisms include disconnecting from constant talk about the coronavirus on the news and social media, exercising and talking to friends and family.
She said, "Trying to have control over the things you can have control over can be very helpful right now."
The Department of Mental Health has been relying on telepsychiatry to connect with most of their patients. They also screen any patients that show up in person for an appointment. They have also given their clinicians some masks and other equipment to protect them when meeting with patients.
According to their website, they provide services to about 100,000 South Carolinians every year.
Blalock said all of their clinics serving all 46 counties are open and all hotlines and phone calls are being answered.
She said they haven’t seen an increase to their call volume to the statewide crisis line but they are getting a variety of different phone calls to the local mental health centers.
"We're getting calls from people who are fearful they'll catch the virus," she went on to say, "We're getting calls from parents who want tips on how to deal with their kids. Or parents who are exasperated by having to work from home and be the teacher for their children."
The Department of Mental Health said the Virtual Crisis Counseling Program should be up and running soon.
Blalock said they are also creating a hotline for their employees since the stress and anxiety of the pandemic could impact anyone.
If you are in crisis you can reach a statewide crisis response dispatcher at (833)-364-2274 to get the help you need. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.