Mother concerned canceled non-urgent medical appointments will mean setbacks for children with special needs

His mother explains that, “My son has more of an internal-type situation that just on our monthly budgets we need Clorox wipes, we need antibacterial soap. Now, not only do we run the risk of not having the available products that we need, but what I am supposed to do because those areas still have to be sanitized to minimize the risk of infection because what he’s got. It’s not just because I need to keep it because we may run out, it’s because I need to keep it so there’s not an internal infection that happens in my son’s kidneys.”