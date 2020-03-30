Mother concerned canceled non-urgent medical appointments will mean setbacks for children with special needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - With most non-urgent medical appointments and procedures now canceled for the foreseeable future in response to the coronavirus pandemic, one mother is worried this will mean major setbacks for her children with special needs.
Carlie Halstead lives in Charlotte with her two children who both require special medical treatment for different conditions. Recently, all of their medical appointments were canceled and the two are now receiving in-home care.
For Halstead’s 10-year-old daughter, this means no more speech, physical or occupational therapy to help with her cerebral palsy. Her treatment also involves getting Botox, followed by what’s called flex casting to help straighten her foot.
“They literally do a fiber glass flex cast with her foot in a stretched position to increase and to stretch her range of motion. Well, each week it’s crucial that we go and remove the cast and get new ones put on and so now that those appointments have been canceled pretty much indefinitely, that drastically decreases her ability to move forward,” said Halstead.
This is treatment that Halstead says cannot be done through a teleconference. Now, she’s concerned that her daughter’s medical progress will be set back.
Her concerns for her four-year-old son are entirely different. He’s living with what’s called an open vesicostomy, which means he underwent a procedure where a small opening is made in the lower abdomen to help empty his bladder.
His mother explains that, “My son has more of an internal-type situation that just on our monthly budgets we need Clorox wipes, we need antibacterial soap. Now, not only do we run the risk of not having the available products that we need, but what I am supposed to do because those areas still have to be sanitized to minimize the risk of infection because what he’s got. It’s not just because I need to keep it because we may run out, it’s because I need to keep it so there’s not an internal infection that happens in my son’s kidneys.”
Halstead says she has tried making homemade hand sanitizer, but also says she’s no chemist and fears what harm this could do if this isn’t done correctly.
She says her kids may not be in need of emergency care now, but that missing out on critical treatment and supplies could lead them there.
While Halstead says she understands the need for the new restrictions in place to combat COVID-19, she also wants lawmakers to consider the many people living with special needs, now missing out on crucial treatment. She’s asking that lawmakers keep an open mind when determining what’s essential.
