Kroger stores in S.C. to install plexiglass shields at cash registers
Kroger stores in South Carolina will be installing protective plexiglass partitions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Source: Kroger)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 30, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 11:42 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Kroger stores will be installing plexiglass shields at cash registers at their locations in South Carolina.

The decision, announced by officials at Kroger, will also be implemented at stores in Georgia and eastern Alabama.

“Our associates are on the front line of the supply chain, ensuring the communities we serve have access to fresh food, medicines and essential supplies. They exemplify dedication to our purpose, which is to feed the human spirit,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Stores will also place educational floor decals to promote social or physical distancing between customers at check-out lines.

