Kroger stores in S.C. to install plexiglass shields at cash registers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Kroger stores will be installing plexiglass shields at cash registers at their locations in South Carolina.
The decision, announced by officials at Kroger, will also be implemented at stores in Georgia and eastern Alabama.
“Our associates are on the front line of the supply chain, ensuring the communities we serve have access to fresh food, medicines and essential supplies. They exemplify dedication to our purpose, which is to feed the human spirit,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
Stores will also place educational floor decals to promote social or physical distancing between customers at check-out lines.
