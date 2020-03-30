KCSO searching for missing 50-year-old woman

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a 50-year-old woman who they say has been missing since March 29.
KCSO is searching for Pamela Ann Anderson on Kelly Road in the Baron Dekalb area of Kershaw County.
They say she was been missing since 3 p.m. Sunday.
Officials are utilizing patrol vehicles, tracking teams, 4-wheelers and a helicopter to aid in their search for Anderson.
If you have any information on Anderson’s location you should contact KSCO at 803-425-1512.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.