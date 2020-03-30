Hundreds pack KershawHealth parking lot to show support for patients and staff

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County community is showing support for all of the healthcare workers and patients battling COVID-19.
On Sunday night, hundreds of cars packed the parking lot at KershawHealth to make sure the doctors, nurses, and staff know just how much the community appreciates their dedication to keeping the community safe.
A Facebook post on Saturday night called for people to drive to the hospital between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday night to pray for those impacted by COVID-19. Hundreds of cars showed up outside of the hospital and the Karesh Long Term Care Center, where residents have not been able to see family or friends for more than two weeks.
Drivers flashed their lights and honked their horns to let those patients know they are not alone and to recognize the hard work of everyone in the healthcare community. Andrea Walker, who lives in Kershaw county and runs Fostering Foster Animal Rescue, said the event was emotional.
“I can tear up now thinking about it. The people there who are sick and alone and don't have any family members or friends with them, and then the medical staff that is just fighting this day after day. I can only imagine that they feel like they’re cut off from the world. So, I think just having all of those people show up, that was our way of saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got your backs. We are so grateful and thankful for everything that you’re doing,’" said Walker.
You could also hear people praying from inside their cars and hospital staff came to the windows of the facility to wave back at everyone. While the community is facing a difficult time, Walker said she’s also seen so many acts of kindness. She’s encouraging everyone to pay it forward and to thank a healthcare worker if you see them. She also wants to remind you to support your local businesses because she said they need your support now more than ever.
The first COVID-19 case in South Carolina popped up in Kershaw County on March 6. Right now, the county has 99 cases, the third-highest number of cases after Richland and Charleston counties.
