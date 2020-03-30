How to apply for a small business loan from the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Small business owners can now apply for loans designed to provide immediate relief to those struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Small Business Stabilization Forgivable (SBSF) Loan Program is funded by the city.
City council voted unanimously to give $1 million to the loan program during its last meeting.
The loan is available to any small business within the corporate limits of Columbia that “can demonstrate revenue decreases resulting from COVID-19.”
While the City of Columbia defines a small business as one with 50 or fewer employees, this loan is open to businesses with up to 100 employees. However, preference will be given to businesses with five or fewer employees, and those with up to 50 employees.
City officials said the funds will go quickly, so businesses should apply for a loan as soon as possible.
People who need help with the application, or cannot complete it online, should email stabilizationloan@columbiasc.gov.
Check out other sources of funding available to small businesses by visiting sba.gov/disaster.
