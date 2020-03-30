Gov. McMaster issues executive order to close public access to state beaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order to close public access points to all of the state’s beaches.
The order also closes all boat ramps, landings, and other access points to the state’s lakes, rivers, and waterways.
“As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it has become necessary to close public access to our state’s beaches, and to close boat ramps, and landings on our state’s lakes, rivers, and waterways,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Under the executive order, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources along with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has been instructed to provide any necessary supplemental guidance.
However, the governor’s office said this order does not apply to anyone with a current, valid commercial fishing license or a permit. It also permits those individuals to use public piers, docks, wharves, boat ramps, or boat landings in connection with commercial fishing activities.
It also does not impact residents who private property on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way.
