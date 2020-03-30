Fort Jackson confirms 25 positive cases of COVID-19; declares Public Health Emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson has confirmed 25 positive cases of the coronavirus on post.
Officials say the number of cases on Fort Jackson increased as public health professionals and unit leaders closely adhere to contact trace protocols that identify those who have been in close contact with a person receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.
“We continue to ask that everyone increase their individual efforts and personal prevention practices to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.
In addition to the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course student reported last week, 3rd –Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment IN have the highest density of confirmed positive cases among Soldiers in Training. Seven cadre members in 3rd –Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment were tested and confirmed positive following the contact tracing protocols. The recent increase also includes one family member of a Soldier stationed at Fort Jackson but is not linked to Soldiers in Basic Combat Training at this time.
Fort Jason also announced that it has recently declared a Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19.
Governor Henry McMaster and Major Steve Benjamin have been notified of the declaration.
“In order to ensure I possess the necessary authorities required to enforce compliance and protect the force, safeguarding the health and safety of all personnel on Fort Jackson, I have declared a Public Health Emergency,” said Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “This brings Fort Jackson in line with the declared state of emergency recently made by Governor McMaster and Mayor Benjamin.”
Fort Jackson is taking active measures to prevent, detect and contain COVID-19 and are taking deliberate actions to isolate vulnerable populations in order to stop the spread.
“COVID-19 does not discriminate who it infects, and I want to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Beagle said. “The more we put into active social distancing and collective personal discipline, the greater likelihood we will have success in stopping the spread of this invisible threat.”
The Department of Defense health care system continues to provide care for Soldiers and family members who have been exposed and confirmed COVID-19 positive.
Post officials will continue to follow guidance from The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to protect the Soldiers, civilians, their families, and our neighboring communities.
