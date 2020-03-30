Fort Jackson confirms 25 positive cases of COVID-19; declares Public Health Emergency

In addition to the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course student reported last week, 3rd –Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment IN have the highest density of confirmed positive cases among Soldiers in Training. Seven cadre members in 3rd –Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment were tested and confirmed positive following the contact tracing protocols. The recent increase also includes one family member of a Soldier stationed at Fort Jackson but is not linked to Soldiers in Basic Combat Training at this time.