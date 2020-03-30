FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, storms for Tuesday, then cool weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking heavy rain for your Tuesday. Then, cool weather settles in for a couple of days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking rain that could be heavy. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 80%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
· Cool weather settles in Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
· By Friday and your weekend, we’ll see highs rebound into the 70s.
· More rain moves in next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be on the cooler side, dropping into the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday is an Alert Day! We're tracking a low pressure system that will move in from the southwest. That system will spread rain that could be heavy at times, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two could also develop. Some localized flooding could occur as well.
Right now, rain chances are around 80% Tuesday. Some areas could see between .5 - 1 inch of rain before this system moves away from us overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We'll keep you posted to any changes. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
A few showers could stick around into early Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Highs will climb into the upper 60s by Thursday under mostly sunny skies. We'll be back in the 70s Friday into your weekend.
More unsettled weather pushes in next week with another round of showers and storms.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain Likely (80%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Early Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
