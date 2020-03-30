First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Tuesday For Chance of Heavy Rain

First Alert Day Tuesday For Heavy Rain
High pressure will stick around for one more day giving us warm temperatures as Low pressure develops to our Southwest. Highs today Near 80 degrees.
First Alert Day Tuesday
Low Pressure will move to our South during the day tomorrow. Look for periods of showers and rain, some rain could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are likely mostly South and East of Columbia. Much cooler with Highs in the upper 60s.
Showers move out by Wednesday mid-morning and sunshine will return for the rest of the week with seasonable temperatures.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Day Tuesday for possible heavy rain
- Much cooler Tuesday with Highs in the 60s
- Sunshine returns by Wednesday afternoon with seasonable temperatures
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy and warm. High Near 80
Tonight: Cloudy. Lows upper 50s
First Alert Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Breezy and much cooler, rain could be heavy at times. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 80%
Wednesday Showers ending by mid-morning, partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs upper 60s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.