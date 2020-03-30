DHEC: 925 cases of coronavirus in 41 S.C. counties, 2 new deaths brings state total to 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 151 new cases of the coronavirus in 41 of the state’s 46 counties on Monday.
That brings the state total to 925.
DHEC also announced two more people have died after contracting the virus, meaning 18 have died so far in the state.
The two people who died were both elderly and had underlying health conditions, DHEC said. One person lived in Beaufort County and the other was from Anderson County.
Most people who develop life-threatening cases of the coronavirus are older and suffer from at least one underlying condition, health officials say.
The majority of people who get the virus recover, but DHEC does not track cases and cannot provide a number of people who have recovered in the state.
DHEC officials also pointed out most people who contract the virus recover at home and don’t need hospitalization. That being said, health officials said “there are many people in the community who have the virus and have never been tested.”
As seen in the map above, Richland County now has the most cases in the state, with 135. Monday, 40 new cases of the virus were reported in Richland County alone.
Last week, DHEC announced a backlog of 1,800 samples waiting to be tested. Saturday, the public lab had cut that number down to 1,500.
DHEC said its lab worked overnight during the weekend to get rid of the backlog. Officials say the public lab is back to its 24-48 hour time frame to get results to health care providers.
A total of 4,161 tests run by DHEC have come back negative.
Private labs across the state are also authorized to do testing, and some could be experiencing a backlog and delayed results.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.