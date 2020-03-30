Coroner identifies victim involved in deadly collision on I-20 in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old man has died after being ejected from his motorcycle on Sunday.
The victim, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, has been identified as Richard McCormick.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on I-20 West at mile marker 53 near Two Notch Road in Lexington County.
Officials said McCormick was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, which was the only vehicle involved in this collision. McCormick was traveling west on I-20 when he went off the right side of the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.
McCormick was taken to Prisma Health Richland by EMS from the scene. The coroner’s office said McCormick died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Officials said McCormick was not wearing a helmet.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
