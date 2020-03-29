Town of Irmo operating under ‘Emergency Protocol’ amidst coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Town Council is following the CDC guidelines for social distancing and is conducting business and interacting with the community remotely and virtually.
Effective immediately the Town of Irmo is operating under an “Emergency Protocol” basis.
Entry to all Town buildings will be restricted to “appointment only”. This includes Town Hall, the Courthouse, and the Police Department.
All parks are officially closed for public use indefinitely. This includes Irmo Community Park, Irmo Town Park, and Veteran’s Park.
If you need to conduct business with these agencies please call 803-781-7050.
All restaurants and coffee shops are takeout/curbside only. Some gyms are still operating but residents are urged to use caution and common sense if you visit one of the facilities.
Town Council has opted out curfews or shelter-in-place ordinances. However, the situation is fluid and could change at any time.
Mayor Berry Walker is insisting that if you must leave your home, use common sense and practice social distancing while in public.
If you think you have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and develop a fever and symptoms, such as dry cough and/or difficulty breathing, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for medical advice.
Any questions about your need for testing or quarantine should be directed to your healthcare provider.
