Salisbury VAMC to implement drive-thru COVID-19 testing and curbside pharmacy services

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center has launched drive-through COVID-19 testing at its main campus at 1601 Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.
Drive-through testing will be conducted Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Enrolled veterans can enter through the Hedrick Street gate and follow instructions to reach the testing area if appropriate.
Regular COVID-19 testing will still occur, as needed, through the Emergency Department during all other hours.
Additionally, effective Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the Salisbury VA Medical Center pharmacy (Salisbury campus) is providing curbside prescription pickup for urgent prescription needs following VA medical visits or for other urgent medication needs. The curbside pickup site is the circle drive in front of Building 2. This service will be provided Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Veterans’ providers will continue to prescribe or refill non-urgent prescriptions to be mailed out.
Veterans should only come to the hospital if necessary and that they receive outpatient prescriptions through the mail. A pharmacist will be available to assist if there is an urgent need for a prescription that cannot wait for mail delivery. However, patients need to plan ahead and take full advantage of the mail delivery options to minimize potential exposure and spread of coronavirus.
To speak to a pharmacy representative, request a refill or check the status of prescriptions: please call 1-877-354-5196 or, log into https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/web/myhealthevet/managing-your-prescription-refills.
