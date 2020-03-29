Myrtle Beach makes changes to ordinance prohibiting new short-term rental reservations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach made some changes to an emergency ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals, such as hotels, from booking new reservations.
The emergency ordinance that was implemented on Thursday orders all accommodation businesses in the city of Myrtle Beach, including hotels, motels, Airbnb and campgrounds, to not accept new reservations prior to May 1, starting immediately.
It also ordered that those in the accommodations would have to leave by noon on Sunday.
The city of Myrtle Beach changed the ordinance on Friday and added exemptions to certain people.
Exempted from the accommodations registration restrictions through April 30 are:
- Travelling medical staff.
- First responders and other government employees who are engaged in official business.
- Persons making deliveries of food, medical supplies, medicines, gasoline and other critical supplies.
- Myrtle Beach residents displaced by a fire, as placed by the American Red Cross or Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
- Myrtle Beach residents displaced by act or threat of domestic violence, as referred or placed by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
- Persons having a valid reservation prior to the effective date of this Order who would otherwise be rendered homeless.
City leaders also made changes to allow certain amusements to stay open.
It now allows local residents to play on golf courses. Originally, the ordinance forced all golf courses in Myrtle Beach to close.
WHAT TO KNOW | Grand Strand, Horry County visitor reservation restrictions
But the ordinance now prohibits jet ski rentals, beach umbrella and chair rentals, banana boat rentals and other forms of commercial activity on the beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is authorized to enforce this emergency ordinance.
"We’ve had complaints from people who’ve either been affected or who have said, 'Look I think somebody is violating this order already.’ We’re relaying those to the police department already, their regulatory unit is checking those out,” said Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.
Those who fail to comply with the ordinance will be criminally charged and could face a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail if convicted.
