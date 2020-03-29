Governor orders quarantine for visitors coming to SC from COVID-19 hot spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order calling for quarantine for visitors coming to South Carolina from COVID-19 hot spots.
McMaster said those visitors must self quarantine for 14 days and a criminal penalty is attached to the order for anybody failing to comply.
Penalties include 30 days in jail and a $100 fine.
The governor specifically identified hot spots areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and the City of New Orleans.
According to McMaster, the order also includes people who came from South Carolina and traveled to one of the hot spot areas.
McMaster said he was also not planning on issuing a statewide shutdown.
The governor said from the mandates that he has seen in other states and municipalities, South Carolina has already included “in one way or another” recommendations that have been issued in other states.
As he has stated previously, everything is on the table including a statewide shutdown to do what is necessary to keep people safe.
However, McMaster says the necessity to enact that type of order is not present.
The governor said from what he has observed people are following the mandates that the state has given like staying at home, not gathering in public places and social distancing.
“I think our people are capable of doing what is best for themselves, families, and neighbors,” McMaster said. “If they will follow the rules that are made and suggested and required that is based on science and data, and experts…if they will do those things then we don’t need to have mandates like they may have in some other parts of the country.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.