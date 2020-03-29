FIRST ALERT: Areas of Rain Possible Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-FIRST ALERT TUESDAY- Expect areas of rain, that may be heavy at times.
-Enjoy your Sunday with daytime highs in the middle 80s. This will be the last time we will your temperatures in the 80s for a while.
-A very weak cold front will move in to the state today, that front will bring a 20% chance of showers, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans, because most of us will stay dry.
-An Area of low pressure will move out of the golf of Mexico late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high-pressure that has been sitting off of the Carolina coast line will begin to move to East and open the door for a storm system to move out of the Gulf of Mexico.
We will see an end to the record and near record breaking temperatures we have had for the last several days. Temperatures will come back down closer to the average for this time of year which is in the upper 60s and low 70s.
First Alert Tuesday
Area of low pressure will begin moving closer to the state of South Carolina late Monday in to the day Tuesday. Rain will come down heavy at times, waves of heavy rain expected through the day Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The entire system will bring about a half inch of rain to the area.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday- Increasing clouds, Highs in the middle 80s. Rain Chance 20%.
Monday- Party Sunny early, Clouds build later, Not as warm, Daytime highs in the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT Tuesday- Areas of Rain. Areas of Heavy Rain. Rain Chance 80%. Highs in the upper 60s.
