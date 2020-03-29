Emergency Senior Nutrition Program releases schedule for next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior Resources will continue to provide five free meals per week to any senior citizen in Richland County on a first-come, first-serve basis
Drive-thru service will be offered for meal pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Each vehicle will be allowed to pick up two meal packs which will include five meals per pack.
You can find the drive-through locations here.
Individuals without internet service can call the United Way helpline (2-1-1) for the latest on meal pick-up locations.
