Emergency Senior Nutrition Program releases schedule for next week

Emergency Senior Nutrition Program releases schedule for next week
Emergency Senior Nutrition Program releases schedule for next week (Source: www.seniorresourcesinc.org)
By Jazmine Greene | March 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 4:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior Resources will continue to provide five free meals per week to any senior citizen in Richland County on a first-come, first-serve basis

Drive-thru service will be offered for meal pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Each vehicle will be allowed to pick up two meal packs which will include five meals per pack.

You can find the drive-through locations here.

Individuals without internet service can call the United Way helpline (2-1-1) for the latest on meal pick-up locations.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.