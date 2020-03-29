Dominion Energy delays opening of recreation facilities amidst coronavirus outbreak

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy has announced it will be delaying opening public recreation facilities at Lake Murray and Lake Monticello.
This is in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The parks normally open in April for the summer season, however, the beach and recreation area on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray dam will remain closed at this time.
The Lake Monticello swim area in Fairfield County will also remain closed.
Boat-launch areas on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray Dam and at Lake Monticello will still be accessible. Boaters are urged to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and avoid gathering in groups.
“Dominion Energy is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of visitors to the parks and the general public,” said Billy Chastain, Dominion Energy South Carolina Manager of Lake Management. “We want to take all the precautions we can to limit the spread of this virus.”
Dominion Energy will continue to evaluate the situation and follow guidance from health experts before any decision to reopen the parks.
For more information, call the Lake Management Office at 803-217-9221 or visit DominionEnergySC.com/about-us/lakes-and-recreation.
