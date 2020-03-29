Belmont man arrested, accused of coughing on customers at Walmart and telling them he had COVID-19

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail after police say he coughed on customers at the Belmont Walmart and told them he had the coronavirus.
Belmont Police say 26-year-old Robert Eugene Heffner Jr. violated Gov. Roy Cooper’s order to practice social distancing and proper respiratory etiquette. He was charged with misdemeanor violation of emergency prohibitions and failure to comply.
The alleged incident occurred Friday.
According to warrants, Heffner “knew or should have known” that his actions could “create fear in the customer and fear and anxiety in the public at large.”
There’s no indication on the warrant as to whether Heffner actually has the virus.
He is being held at Gaston County Jail without bond.
