‘Uniquely sassy.’ 101-year-old Salisbury resident cheery after community gift

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 101-year-old resident at a Salisbury health and rehab facility was craving Cheerwine, and the community came through in a big way.
It all started on the first day of visitor restrictions at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. No family could come visit their loved ones, so staff posted a photos for requests from different residents.
Gay, who the staff jokes has been “Uniquely sassy since 1918” (a play on Cheerwine’s “Uniquely Southern Since 1917” slogan) didn’t have a request - but she was thirsty for her favorite drink.
The response was overwhelming. Old friends, family and Cheerwine itself provided more Cheerwine than Gay ever hoped for.
“While in the midst of so many unknowns, we do know that kindness is out there and so many are willing to step up to the plate,” the facility posted on their Facebook page.
Now Gay has cans of Cheerwine to last her quite some time - but she is sharing with her fellow residents.
