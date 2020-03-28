SCDC: Correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced one of their correctional officers has tested positive for COVID-19.
The agency said the officer was last at work on March 17 and has been in self-isolation for 10 days. Officials with SCDC said the officer worked in a special-population housing unit at Broad River Correctional with 16 inmates. All inmates were in single cells and are asymptomatic. However, the inmates are being quarantined and monitored for the next four days in single cells to complete their 14-day monitoring period.
Officials said the officer will not return to work until a full recovery is documented.
According to SCDC, this is the first employee within the agency to test positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
