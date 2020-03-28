RCSD: Man shot, killed by homeowner during break-in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man trying to break into a home was shot and killed by the homeowner Saturday morning, the Richland County Sheriffs’ Department said.
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 500 block of Great North Road. That’s near Hardscrabble Road and Farrow Road in northeast Columbia.
Deputies responded to a “break-in in progress” call to find the suspect lying in the driveway of the home. He had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner identified the man as 53-year-old Brian Scott Brown, of Columbia.
The homeowner told deputies the man was attempting to get into her home through a window.
When she told him she had a gun, she said he threatened to come in and use it on her. She then fired her gun, striking the man.
RCSD did not announce any criminal charges, but said the shooting is still under investigation.
